Man wants SC to take actions against PTI long march, Tiger Force

A petition to dismiss the objections raised by the Registrar’s Office on an application against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march and Tiger Force was submitted to the Supreme Court.

The petition prayed to the court to remove June 18 objections by the registrar’s office and fix a hearing on the said application.

Petitioner, Asghar Ali Sheikh, has requested the apex court to direct the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the payments made to the Tiger Force.

He also pleaded with the court to order the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Imran Khan and other leaders of his political party.

Sheikh also alleged that Sheikh Rasheed is threatening and inciting people to attack national institutions.

The petition also claimed that Imran Khan’s long march was aimed at spreading chaos in the country.

Furthermore, apprehensions were conveyed to the court about the use of Tiger Force as a tool against the government.