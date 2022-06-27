Stocks rally on the first day of week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rally on the first day of the week with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising 826 points or 20.1% during intraday trading.

The market, which nosedived on Friday immediately after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced imposing a super tax on the industrial sector, capitalized on positive sentiments on Monday following reports that Pakistan and the IMF had almost concluded an agreement and that the Fund was to send the draft of the memorandum of economic and financial policies (MEFP) to Pakistani authorities.

The PSX opened at 41,051 and hovered around 45,500 for the most part of the day before a closing rally which pushed the index to 41,878.

K-Electric was not only the most active stock but also appreciated by 8.04% to Rs3.09. The Oilboy Energy was among the top decliners.

With a gain of over 800 points the market has recovered almost half of the losses incurred on Friday when it lost 1,665 points.

In an attempt to reach an agreement with the IMF, the government has not only imposed a 10% super tax on 13 industries but also indicated that it will impose a petroleum development levy and general sales tax on petroleum products.

More to follow…