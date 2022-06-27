Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement sparks meme-fest on Twitter
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announced on Monday that they're expecting a baby
Alia Bhatt took to social media this morning that she’s expecting a child with husband, Ranbir Kapoor.
While congratulations poured in for the couple, Twitterati had a field day creating memes out of the said announcement.
Many think that the baby announcement is not a true one and possible a project they’re both working on together - such as Brahmastra. Others were worried about another Kapoor Kid having to share the limelight.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been dating for years. The two tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony.