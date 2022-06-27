LG elections schedule in Quetta suspended, ECP issues re-polling schedule in 8 districts

Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday suspended the schedule of local bodies elections in Quetta after delimitations by the electoral body were challenged.

The polls were scheduled to take place in Quetta on August 28.

A two-member bench of the high court comprising Justice Kamran Mulakhail and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langove presided over the case on the petition of ex-councilor Abdul Kareem Langove.

The petitioner had challenged the delimitations by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for local bodies elections in the provincial capital.

The court suspended the schedule and summoned the respondents on July 6.

Re-polling in eight districts

Meanwhile, the ECP has issued notification for re-polling in Union Councils (UCs) and Metropolitan Corporation (MC) in eight different districts due to incidents of electoral mismanagement on the election day.

The re-polling in nine UCs will take place on July 2, the notification read. The elections will happen in UC-1 and UC-18 in Duki, MCs in Killa Abdullah and Loralai, UC-8 in Ziarat, UC-6 and UC-16 in Panjgur, UC-8 in Sibi, and Nushki, and UC-61 in Kech.

The notification read that the process will continue uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm.

The polling process at the spots could not be completed on May 29 after untoward incidents including snatching of election material, polling records and ballot boxes, and misprinting of ballot papers.