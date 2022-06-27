Eoin Morgan set to bring curtain down on international career

England’s Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket, according to a report by BBC Sport.

Morgan led England to the 2019 World Cup title, while also helping his side reach the top of the ODI and T20I rankings.

The report added that official announcement regarding Morgan’s retirement could be made on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is likely to replace the 35-year-old as skipper in white-ball cricket.

Morgan’s 16-year international cricket career, which included three for Ireland, began in 2006 against Scotland during an ODI match.

The left-hander has played 16 Tests, 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is over the course of his career. He has accumulated 700 runs in Tests, 7701 in ODIs and 2458 in T20I cricket.

Morgan has been struggling with form and fitness this year, which included two ducks in the recent one-day international series against the Netherlands in Amstelveen. He has also failed to register a half-century in any format of the game since July 1 last year.

Before the Netherlands series, Morgan also told Sky Sports that “If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish”.

Morgan established himself as an integral part of the England lineup after he switched allegiance from Ireland in 2009.

Along with former head coach Trevor Bayliss, Morgan, who was named ODI captain in 2014, revolutionised England’s white-ball cricket which culminated in the World Cup victory in 2019.

“He’s done a remarkable job,” England all-rounder Moeen Ali told BBC Test Match Special.

“It is a shame. It is strange to comprehend the side without him. Things move on and you have to get used to it, but it is sad.

“I’m not surprised at the same time because he is a very selfless person and probably is thinking about the team more than anything.

“We’ve been so strong over the years and he probably feels like his time is done and that he’s given enough time for Jos, or whoever the captain is going to be, to embed his way.”