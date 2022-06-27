Toyota deliveries hit by rupee devaluation, SBP constraints

The Indus Motor Company, operating as Toyota Indus, has apologized to its customers over delayed delivery of vehicles, blaming the situation on prevailing “economic stability”, the devaluation of the rupee, and State Bank of Pakistan constraints about imports.

The company on Monday published an “apology for delays” in leading newspapers of the country and said that like the rest of the nation it was “facing ongoing and extreme difficulties in its operations due to the current economic instability in Pakistan, resulting in a force majeure situation which has adversely impacted the delivery schedule of already booked orders.”

The Indus Motor Company (IMC) referred to the State Bank of Pakistan’s instructions for commercial banks, which have been required to seek prior approval before opening Letter of Credits (LCs) for imports of certain items. It also blamed the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee for disruption in imports of parts or complete knock-down (CDK) kits.

“The State Bank of Pakistan’s LC approval constraints for CKD imports, and drastic rupee devaluation are causing considerable problems for the auto industry and have disrupted IMC’s production,” it said.

The three big automakers in Pakistan import parts from overseas though in the past there were efforts to increase the share of locally produced components.

The federal government has banned the import of completely built units (CBU) of vehicles to check the rising import bill, but it has not stopped companies from importing CDK kits as doing so would halt local production of vehicles.

The IMC said that due to the prevailing economic situation it was “unable to meet the tentative delivery timelines on pending orders.”

“The prevailing situation is being reviewed and we will soon be announcing the revised delivery schedule as well as the re-opening of order intake,” it said.