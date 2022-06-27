Karachi’s residents start riding on ‘Peoples Bus Service’

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the much-awaited air-conditioned Peoples Bus Service on Monday.

Bilawal traveled on the maiden trip of the newly-launched mass transit system.

According to officials, 240 buses will run on seven routes in Sindh’s provincial capital.

The 29-seater bus has special seats for differently-abled persons and allows 54 people to travel at once.

The vehicle is equipped with an air conditioner and has USB ports for charging cell phones.

Meanwhile, talking to SAMAA TV, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the operations and maintenance of the buses will be carried out by a federal government company.

The transport minister added that the province has signed a 10-year contract with the federal government company for the maintenance of the buses.

Noting that they intend to set up a plant which will locally manufacture the buses, Memon urged private transporters to introduce new buses on the road to facilitate passengers and that the government can facilitate them in this regard.

On the other hand, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has asked Bilawal Bhutto to now show off after providing only 130 buses to Karachi after 14 years.

“They should hang their heads in shame instead of boasting about conquering Karachi,” the JI Karachi chief remarked.

The routes

According to the route plans published by SMTA the buses will run along the following routes:

Route 1 (29.5km): Model Colony, Malir Halt Nata Khan bridge, Drig road, PAF Base, Laal Kothi, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC Bridge, Regent Plaza, Jinnah Hospital, Cantt Station, Metropole, Regal Chowk and Aram Bagh, Tower.

Route 2 (32.9km): North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, Central Ordinance Depot, Drigh Road Station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi Road, Indus Hospital.

Route 3: (33km): Nagan Chowrangi, via Anda Morr, North Nazimabad Town, KDA Chowrangi, Nazimabad Town, Liaquatabad 10, Essa Nagri, Civic Centre, National Stadium, Karsaz, Nursery, FTC, Korangi Road, KPT Interchange and Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.

Route 4: (25.9km): Mosamiyat, Gulzare-e-Hijri, Motorway M-9, Al-Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad No 10, Lalu Khait, Guru Mandir, Society Chowrangi, Empress Market, Sindh High Court, Arts Council, I.I. Chundrigar Road and Merewether Tower, Dockyard.

Route 5 (28.2km): Surjani Town, New Karachi, Shafiq Morr, KMDC, Ziauddin Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Musa Colony, Manghopir, SITE Area, Gulbai, PAF Base Masroor.

Route 6 (29.6km): Gulshan-e-Bihar, Orangi Town, Orangi Town, Banaras, Paposh Nagar, SITE Area, Golimar, Garden, PIB Colony, Jail Chowrangi, Bahadurabad, Baloch Colony, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, DHA Phase I, KPT Interchange Shan Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi.