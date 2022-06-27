Islamabad hints India blocked Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS moot

Without naming India, Pakistan on Monday blamed a member country for its absence from a recently-held BRICS meeting in which several non-member states were invited, but China’s closest considered ally was nowhere to be seen.

The leaders of two dozen non-member countries attended the BRICS meeting virtually on June 24, but there was no representation from Pakistan.

Responding to media queries about a ‘High-level Dialogue on Global Development’ held virtually on the sidelines of the BRICS meetings, the Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar stated, “We have noted that this year a “High-level Dialogue on Global Development” was held as a BRICS side event in which a number of developing/emerging economies were invited.”

The statement added that China, being the host country, engaged with Pakistan prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending an invitation to non-members. But, regrettably, one member blocked Pakistan’s participation.

“However, we do hope that future engagement of the organization would be based on the principles of inclusivity keeping in view the overall interests of the developing world and in a manner that is devoid of narrow geopolitical considerations.”

“We appreciate China’s role in promoting the interests of the developing countries. Together with China, Pakistan has been a strong voice for global peace, shared prosperity, and inclusive development. Pakistan is the current chair of G77+China and also part of a group of friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).”

Pakistan congratulated China on the successful hosting of the BRICS meeting and said, “Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and our iron brotherhood remains rock solid. The two countries are fully committed to take our all-round cooperation to higher levels both bilaterally and multilaterally.”

Pakistan stands ready to work with all developing countries, including the BRICS members for addressing the challenges faced by the global community.