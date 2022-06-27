NCOC recommends people start wearing masks again in public spaces

The apex national coordination body responsible for ensuring measures to protect the public from the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus (Covid-19), has recommended making it mandatory for people to start wearing masks in public places again.

The recommendation comes after the positivity ratio of the virus and fatalities in several cities have started to rise.

In a message posted on their official Twitter account, the National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has recommended making mask-wearing in public spaces mandatory.

“NCOC has recommended mask-wearing on all domestic flights, railways and public transport within the country is mandatory,” the message read.

It added that all citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel.

Rising cases

The advisory came as the positivity ratio in several cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad started to rise since last week.

Moreover, at least seven people have died of the virus so far in the past week, including two in the past 24 hours.

According to data released by the NIH, in the past 24 hours, at least 7,637 tests for Covid-19 have been conducted across the country.

Of this, 349 tests confirmed the presence of the virus in people, putting the national positivity ratio at 4.57%.

The region with the highest positivity ratio was Karachi, where some 1,033 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, of which 234 people tested as positive with a positivity ratio of 22.65%.

It was followed by Muzaffarabad where 32 people were tested and the virus was confirmed in two people. This put the positivity ratio at 6.25%.

Nowshera tested 20 people for the virus of which one person was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. It put the district’s positivity at 5%.

Abbottabad tested 24 people for the virus of which one person was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19. It put the hill station’s positivity at 4.17%.