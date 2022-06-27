LHC orders ECP to notify Punjab’s new reserved seat members

Lahore High Court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday to notify new members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday, requesting it to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify new MPAs on reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly which fell vacant following the ECP’s decision to de-seat PTI’s dissident lawmakers who had voted for Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister.

Read: PTI claims Punjab by-polls being ‘fixed’, regrets ECP’s silence

The election commission had maintained that it will notify MPAs on reserved once by-elections on the vacant Punjab Assembly are held.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition of PTI’s Zainab Umair and others challenging the decision not to issue notification on reserved seats.

During the proceeding, the PTI counsel Ali Zafar said under Section 224 (6) of the Election Act, the Election Commission was authorized to issue an immediate notification but the commission did not issue a notification for reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly.

He maintained, in the general elections, women and minority members were notified according to the list given by the respective political party in proportion to the number of seats won by the political parties.

Punjab advocate general, on the other hand, supported the ECP saying that the situation has changed as the 20 seats are currently, therefore the notification has not been issued.

Later, the court ordered to issue a notification of new members on reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.