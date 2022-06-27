Asad Rauf gives clarification on selling clothes in Landa Bazar

Former ICC Elite Panel Umpire Asad Rauf has given clarification on selling clothes at the Landa Bazar in Lahore.

Few days back, a picture went viral on social media which suggested that Rauf was doing the business because he was unable to make ends meet.

However, while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Monday, Rauf brushed aside the notion that he was in any financial difficulty.

“I have been running this business since 1997, when I used to play cricket for National Bank of Pakistan. After a golden handshake in 1997, I started selling clothes in Landa Bazar,” said Rauf.

“I continued this business even when I was an ICC umpire. I have tons of experience regarding this business, which is why I will stick to this field even if you ask me a hundred times.

“My business has been wrongly portrayed on media. People think that I have started this business due to my poor financial situation, which is not true.”

Rauf was handed a five-year ban by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) over his involvement in an illegal betting scandal that marred the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

However, Rauf insists that there is no evidence to suggest that he was involved in any illegal activity.

The 66-year-old officiated in 64 Tests, 139 ODIs and 28 T20Is over the course of his umpiring career.