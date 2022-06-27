Videos » Naya Din Naya Din morning show - Karachi walon! chamchamati buses aj se sarkon par dorain gi - SAMAA TV Naya Din morning show - Karachi walon! chamchamati buses aj se sarkon par dorain gi - SAMAA TV Jun 27, 2022 Naya Din morning show - Karachi walon! chamchamati buses aj se sarkon par dorain gi - SAMAA TV Recommended NCOC recommends people start wearing masks again in public spaces PPP dominates Sindh local bodies elections, clean sweeps various districts NASA blasts off from Australian Outback in ‘historic’ launch Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Govt revises income tax slabs, learn how much tax is on your salary Islamabad police responds to PTI claims about ‘spy’ held from Bani Gala Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a baby