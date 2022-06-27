IHC dismisses petition against amendment on overseas-Pakistanis voting process

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition against the constitutional amendment on the voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis citing it as inadmissible.

Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

The chief justice said that it is beyond the court’s ambit to instruct the parliament on legislation-making.

Justice Minallah hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan would take necessary steps to ensure that overseas Pakistanis vote in the next elections.

“This is a very complex matter, the security and secrecy of the vote are very important,” Justice Minallah remarked adding that the legislation passed by the parliament cannot be termed malafide.

Petitioner’s counsel had that although overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote is ‘recognized’, it is never ‘ordained’.

He alleged that the parliament’s ‘dishonesty’ has left the issue back to square one.

On May 26, the parliament had passed ‘The Elections (Amendment) Act 2022’ which has bound the Election Commission (EC) to run Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) pilot projects in bye-elections to “assess the technical efficacy, secrecy, security and financial feasibility of the EVMs.”

The EC has been asked to report to the government regarding the results as per the newly passed amendment.

On November 17, the former government approved amendments to the Elections Act 2017 in the parliament, allowing the use of electronic voting machines and granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.