Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a baby

Bollywood’s newly-weds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a baby, the actress announced on social media.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo of herself laid on a hospital bed.

The photo also features Ranbir Kapoor as the two looked excited while watching the screen.

Alia Bhatt also captioned the photo: “Our baby, coming soon.”

Bollywood celebrities were also quick to send good wishes to the couple.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had been dating for years. The two tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony.