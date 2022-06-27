Nationwide anti-polio campaign begins

A five-day anti-polio campaign has begun across the country to inoculate the children against the crippling polio virus.

More than 12.6 million children of up to five years of age will be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the campaign which will conclude on July 01.

The decision to start a new campaign was taken after 11 poliovirus case within a year was reported from North Waziristan.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said over 25 districts have been declared hotspots of polio where all children will be immunized while in the rest of the districts the campaign will take place in the special union council.

More than 1,000 trained frontline workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate children against the polio virus. The government has requested people to cooperate with the vaccinators as the vaccine is only the way through which polio can be eradicated from the country, the minister added.

“Our goal is to ensure that all children up to the age of five have access to immunizations, however, polio hotspots are our top priority.”

The health minister, moreover, appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio and save them from the crippling disease.

Punjab

In Punjab, 39,000 health workers are taking part in the week-long campaign to administer anti-polio vaccine to over five million children in seven districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Mianwali.

Sindh

In Sindh, the special anti-polio drive started in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions and other high-risk districts of Sindh from today while in Larkana, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the drive will start on Wednesday.

Balochistan

Similarly in Balochistan, 4,900 teams will administer anti-polio vaccine to 1.2 million children during a five-day drive in 18 districts of the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 2.6 million children will be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day campaign. Over 11,000 teams will take part in the campaign.