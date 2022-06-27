Anti-polio campaign, fresh Covid-19 wave, Sindh local bodies elections result

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, June 27, 2022:

Anti-polio campaign

A five-day anti-polio campaign has begun across the country.

More than 12.6 million children of up to five years of age will be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the campaign which will conclude on July 01.

The decision to start a new campaign was taken after 11 poliovirus case within a year were reported from North Waziristan.

Covid-19 fresh wave

The fresh wave of Covid-19 seems to be hitting Karachi the hardest as the test-to-positivity ratio in the mega city has climbed to nearly 22%.

As per the data obtained on Sunday, Karachi is the most-affected city followed by Mardan and Hyderabad respectively.

The sub-variants of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 account for most of the new cases.

The other two most affected cities which went neck-to-neck were Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Hyderabad in Sindh with positivity ratios at 8.77% and 8.51%, respectively.

The positivity ratios in other cities such as the federal capital territory, Islamabad and Peshawar are also ticking up. Respectively, the positivity rates recorded there during the last 24 hours were 3.45% and 3%.

CAA reimposes restriction as Covid-19 cases rise

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday reimposed the restriction of mandatory face masks on boards for passengers on domestic flights.

The top aviation body reimposed the restriction as the number of coronavirus cases are once again rising in Pakistan.

“With immediate effect, as desired by the competent forum, mask-wearing will be mandatory onboard domestic flights within Pakistan. Remaining Covid-19 guidelines applicable on domestic air travels within Pakistan remain unchanged,” reads the notification issued by CAA.

The guideline will come into effect immediately while the airlines have been asked to ensure strict compliance. Read details.

Imran Khan claims

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has urged the people to vote for PTI in the upcoming by elections in Punjab so that he can recover looted wealth of Rs1,100 billion from PML-N leaders.

Khan addressed multiple workers’ conventions in Lahore on Sunday to mobilize the voters before the July 17 by election on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly that were vacated after 25 dissident PTI MPAs were de-seated by the ECP for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The former prime minister censured the government over recent amendments to the NAB laws, calling the move “NRO-2.” Read the full story here.

Most Read: Varun Dhawan opens up on using Abrarul Haq’s song in JugJugg Jeeyo

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has finally broken his silence on featuring famed Pakistani singer, Abrarul Haq’s song in JugJugg Jeeyo which had been creating controversies for weeks.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan shared: “Abrarul Haq sang the original so well. He was amazing and outstanding. We loved it and our music company bought the rights and now our song is doing really well, so thank you.”Read more

