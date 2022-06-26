PTI will recover Rs1100b looted wealth after coming to power: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday urged the people to vote for PTI in the upcoming by elections in Punjab so that he can recover looted wealth of Rs1100billion from PML-N leaders.

Khan addressed multiple workers conventions in Lahore to mobilize the voters before the July 17 by election on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly that were vacated after 25 dissident PTI MPAs were de-seated by the ECP for voting in favor of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The former prime minister censured the government over recent amendments to the NAB laws, calling the move “NRO-2.”

He said that with the passage of this law, the corruption cases worth Rs1100billion on PML-N leaders would end automatically.

“General Musharraf gave them NRO 1, now they have taken NRO 2,” said Khan.

Khan claimed that after the amendments, NAB won’t be able to catch corrupt people and money launderers.

That’s why it is important to defeat these people, said Khan urged his party’s workers to take his message to every household in their area.

He asked people to be ready to defeat the “thieves” and the turncoats who sold their votes and conspired against their voters.

He added that all polling survey have showed that the current government has lost its popularity among the people as they are disillusioned amid rising inflation.

Therefore, the government has connived with the “umpires” to rig the election, Khan claimed while hinting at a possible collusion between the government and the election commission.

However, we will defeat them despite this collusion and form the government and recover Rs1100b from them, said Khan.

Calling the current rulers “thieves”, Khan said if they were left in the power “the country will have no future.”