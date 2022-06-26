Videos » Super Over Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Promo - Kamran Akmal & Nimra - SAMAATV - 26 June 2022 Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Promo - Kamran Akmal & Nimra - SAMAATV - 26 June 2022 Jun 26, 2022 Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt - Promo - Kamran Akmal & Nimra - SAMAATV - 26 June 2022 Recommended Unofficial results pour in for Sindh local bodies election held after six years Govt revises income tax slabs, learn how much tax is on your salary Pakistan Software Houses Association fears budget to ‘decimate’ IT industry Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Govt imposes 10% super tax on ‘big industries’ Varun Dhawan opens up on using Abrarul Haq’s song in JugJugg Jeeyo Elixir of love: Indian engineer leaks missile program info to ‘Pakistani spy’