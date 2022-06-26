Yasir Shah reveals advice received from Babar Azam

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has revealed the advice he received from skipper Babar Azam.

While speaking to media on the first day of the camp, in Rawalpindi, for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series, Shah said that Azam urged him to consistently land the ball in one place.

“He [Babar Azam] gives confidence to all the players,” said Shah. “Today, when I was bowling in the nets, he advised me to bowl on a consistent line and length, regardless of the fact that the ball is spinning or not, as it will help me gets wickets while also containing runs. So, he supports me all the time.”

Yasir last represented Pakistan against the West Indies in August 2021, which is why he would be looking to put up a good show in his comeback series.

“There is no such pressure but I’m excited about making a comeback after one year. I want to perform well and break my record of most wickets in an innings,” he said.

He also revealed the work he has done on his bowling with NHPC Spin Bowling Consultant Mushtaq Ahmed and Pakistan Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

“I have worked on my leg-spin and googly with Mushi [Mushtaq Ahmed] bhai and Saqlain [Mushtaq] bhai. They have vast experience in this field, which was beneficial for me,” he concluded.

It must be noted that Shah played a key role in Pakistan’s 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka on their last tour in 2015, bagging 24 wickets at 19.33.

Pakistan will leave for Sri Lanka on July 6, with the first Test starting on 16th of the same month.