Islamabad police responds to PTI claims about ‘spy’ held from Bani Gala

The Islamabad Police has responded to claims about a man held by the PTI workers from Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence over “spying” and trying to install an alleged bugging device.

Imran Khan’s chief of staff and PTI leader announced on Sunday that a servant of Khan’s Bani Gala residence had been held by the house security personnel and was handed over to the police.

In a video posted by PTI’s official Twitter handle, Gill tells a reporter of ARY and some others at Bani Gala that the servant was given money to plant a listening device in the room of Imran Khan, but since he did not have access to the inner-most parts of the house, he was asked (by his handlers) to connect with someone with increased access.

Gill also showed a pen-drive (USB) styled device and claimed that it was equipped with a very sensitive tiny mic that could pick up conversations from any part of a room.

The man, whose head was covered under a towel, was also presented and then paraded out of Khan’s Bani Gala residence by Gill before being handed over to the police.

The suspect responded in short answers to queries by Gill, who said the alleged spy was working at Khan’s residence for the past six years and was paid Rs50,000 for installing the device.

Gills said that the installation of the listening device was probably the first step that could have been repeated with an explosive device in the next phase.

He said that the suspect was illiterate and poor but the real question was about the people who tried to use him.

However, Gill did not name any names.

Islamabad Police, meanwhile, issued a statement on Twitter saying that the man was handed over by an ARY reporter and he could not speak properly.

The statement said that to ascertain the mental and physical condition of the suspect he would undergo a medical examination.

“According to information the man was held at Bani Gala since yesterday. In this case, the ARY reporter has not provided any evidence or details. However, the police investigation continues. The facts would be communicated [to people] soon,” the police said in a series of tweets.