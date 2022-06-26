IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement by Monday

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will likely send the draft of memorandum of economic and financial policies (MEFP) to Pakistani authorities on Monday — a key step to indicate that the two parties have reached an agreement.

The government wants to conclude an agreement with the Fund for the revival of the $6 billion program before the approval of Federal Budget 2022-23. It needs to get the budget approved by June 28.

SAMAA TV’s Shakeel Ahmed, citing official sources, said that Pakistani will receives MEFP from the Fund on Monday.

Pakistan is also seeking an increase of $2 billion in the IMF program and wants its tenor to be extended by a year.

During the week ending on June 26, the government revised it budgetary targets by reversing purposed relief for the salaried individuals and imposing a super tax on 13 industries.

Oil on deferred payment

Meanwhile, the government is negotiating an oil facility on deferred payments with Saudi Arabia.

Under the PTI government, Saudi Arabia had offered a $4.2 billion package to Pakistan including a $1.2 billion oil on deferred payment facility.

The current government after taking power in April tried to negotiate a similar deal, seeking another $3 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in oil on deferred payment, but the deal never materialized.

Now, the government has requested the Saudi government to expand the oil facility by three folds to $3.6 billion.

Sources say the negotiations for a $3.6 billion oil facility are underway and Pakistan has strong prospects of getting the deal, said Shakeel Ahmed.

Currently, Pakistan is receiving $100 million worth of oil every month from Saudi Arabia under the facility and if the package is revised upwards, it will be receiving $300 million worth of oil on deferred payments.