Sarfaraz Ahmed tries his hand at coaching

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed tried his hand at coaching during the camp for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam’s side are currently finalising their preparations for the Test series at the Pindi Cricket Stadium with a seven-day camp that will run from June 26 to July 2 before departing for Sri Lanka on July 6.

On Sunday, cameras caught Sarfaraz coaching opener Imam-ul-Haq about how to play the sweep shot, which is something the ex-skipper was really good at during his peak.

In the video, Sarfaraz can be seen telling Imam about playing the sweep “with the full face of the bat” while also ensuring that the shot is played “towards the leg umpire”.

The 35-year-old added that “two sweep shots are more than enough to open the field”.

Sarfaraz also bowled a few balls at Imam in order to help the latter practice the shot in the nets.

The Karachi-born has played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20I matches for Pakistan over the course of his career. His last international appearance came in a T20I match against Bangladesh in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Imam has featured in 14 Tests, 52 ODIs and two T20I matches for Pakistan so far.

Sarfaraz will be the backup keeper in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts on July 16, as it is unlikely that Pakistan will rest Mohammad Rizwan.