Pakistan, Afghanistan ODI series postponed again

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to be postponed till 2023.

Afghanistan was set to host the matches this year but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was unable to find a window for the series due to its packed schedule, according to Geo News.

The series won’t be possible till April next year due to Pakistan’s busy schedule, the report added.

The series was also postponed in August last year on the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)’s request following the Taliban takeover of the country. Back then, the series was supposed to take place in Sri Lanka due to the political turmoil in Afghanistan. Pakistan also offered to host the series but the ACB declined.

“PCB has accepted ACB’s request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka. Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022,” the PCB said in a brief statement in August last year.

Pakistan’s schedule from July 2022 till April 2023

July — Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka (Two Tests)

August — Pakistan tour of Netherlands (Three ODIs)

August-September — Asia Cup

September-October — England tour of Pakistan (Seven T20Is)

16 October-13 November — ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia

November-December — England Men to Pakistan (Three Tests)

December-January — New Zealand tour of Pakistan (Two Tests and three ODIs)

January — West Indies tour of Pakistan (Three T20Is)

April-May — New Zealand tour of Pakistan (Five ODIs and five T20Is)