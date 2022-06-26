‘Institutions making all out efforts to save Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Lahore High Court (LHC) left no stone unturned in making Hamza Shehbaz the chief minister of Punjab and now efforts are underway to make him stay on the post.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that all institutions are doing their utmost to ensure that Hamza Shehbaz remains the chief minister.

He said the cases for PTI’s reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly are getting adjourned to further dates by the ECP which was incomprehensible.

Fawad blamed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is a tout of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and added that they are mentally prepared for the worst possible decision in the prohibited funding case against PTI.

He said that the efforts to sideline the largest party of the country are underway and instructed the PTI activists and supporters to stay prepared for every situation.

Speaking about local bodies elections in Sindh, he said that it was ridiculous that 800 candidates were elected unopposed in the local government elections.

He said that the PTI candidates have been assaulted at their homes.

PTI leader said that the people and PTI are standing on one side while other powers are standing on the other, warning that people would react if they continue to be sidelined.

The former minister said that after fresh amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, only the burial of the apex anti-graft watchdog was left.

Fawad claimed that some celebrities were threatened to remove their posts from social media in support of Imran Khan, adding that Pakistan was in a fascism-like situation.

He announced that the PTI was launching its election campaign in the 20 constituencies of Punjab ahead of the by-polls.