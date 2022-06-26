Ramiz Raja hints at venues for Pakistan, England T20Is

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has hinted at venues for this year’s T20I series between Pakistan and England.

The seven-match T20I series is expected to be played between September 15 and October 2, with Karachi and Lahore likely to host the fixtures.

“The matches will take place at some of the leading venues,” Raja said during virtual media talk.

Raja also apologised to fans in Multan for not being able to host the matches, despite turning up in large numbers for the recently-concluded ODI series against Wes Indies. However, Raja was hopeful that a Test match against England, towards the end of the year, will be held in Multan.

“We are sorry for Multan but the venue will be adjusted for the Test series coming up,” Raja,“ he added.

England will tour Pakistan for three Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship, in November and December this year.

Initially, five T20Is were scheduled but former ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison announced the addition of two more T20Is to make up for cancelling Pakistan’s tour last year.

It must be noted here that ECB cancelled their tour of Pakistan last year following New Zealand’s withdrawal citing security concerns.