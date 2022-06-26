Do we really pawn our motorways to float Sukuk bonds?

The federal cabinet in its June 21 meeting approved issuing Sukuk bonds to cover the budget deficit, but some reports claimed that the government was going to pawn the Islamabad Expressway, Sports Complex, Makran Coast Highway, and the East Wharf of the Karachi Port Trust to raise the money.

Similar claims have been made in the past when governments floated Sukuks and news reports claimed that the country’s motorways or airports had been held as collateral.

A traditional loan almost always involves collateral that could be forfeited if the borrower defaults on loan repayment. Hence, no wonder reports of the country’s motorways, highways, or airports being pawned to raise money from the market cause worry among Pakistanis.

But the question is do we really offer our infrastructure as collateral and could the lender take over those assets in the event of a default. The answer lies in understanding the difference between Sukuks and traditional bonds.

Sukuks vs traditional bonds

Under the traditional monetary system, governments raise money from the market by floating investment certificates and Treasury Bills (also known as T-Bills). The money is returned to investors with a markup when T-Bills or investment certificate mature.

Pakistan and several other Muslim countries issue Sukuks, because unlike traditional bonds, Sukuks are said to be sharia-compliant.

Experts working in the Islamic banking sector say that on the surface both Sukuks and traditional bonds operate on similar principles with the same objectives — the government raises money while the investors receive profit — but the underlying foundation is vastly different.

T-Bills and investment certificates simply offer a loan on a given markup. The lenders never concern themselves with how the borrower is going to use the money. Their primary concern is the return of the principal and the interest they are going to earn.

On the other hand, a sharia-compliant investment is governed by certain conditions. Since a simple markup amounts to riba — Arabic word for “usury” — the investment must involve a sales-purchase agreement, rental agreement, or partnership.

A Sukuk, per se, is a certificate of investment based on partnership and not merely a loan.

How Sukuks work

When a government issues Sukuks it offers a partnership to buyers in assets such as airports, seaports, or highways or a part of such assets. An agreement is drafted based on the value of the asset involved, the rent of its use, etc. Investors become partners after buying Sukuks.

Buyers receive the profit, or rent to be precise, in line with their investment and the partnership comes to an end after the government repays the original investment, known as principal in the traditional monetary system.

Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, who heads the Sharia Compliance Department at Meezan Bank, says that Sukuks differ from T-Bills and investment certificates in that that they are linked to profit and loss. If the asset is damaged for some reason, the government is not required to repay the principal and interest from other sources and the investor shares the loss as well. This is different from the traditional system, where a lender does not share the loss.

Speaking to SAMAA Money, Siddiqui said that it is misleading to claim that governments pawn national assets to raise money through Sukuks.

Such claims, he says, are prompted by poor knowledge about the riba-free monetary system.

He said that the traditional system does not require loans and investments to be backed by physical assets and, consequently, a false economy is built. On the other hand, in a riba-free system, a government cannot raise money if it has nothing to offer something for partnership. Similarly, lenders cannot simply offer money in loans and earn interest without involving a physical asset.

Siddiqui said that the government has several assets that it could use to invite partnerships through Sukuks.