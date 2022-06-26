Positivity rate in Karachi climbs to 22% as Covid-19 rears its ugly head again

The fresh wave of Covid-19 seems to be hitting Karachi the hardest as the test-to-positivity ratio in the megacity has climbed to nearly 22%.

As per the data obtained on Sunday, Karachi is the most-affected city followed by Mardan and Hyderabad respectively.

The sub-variants of Omicron variant of Covid-19 are accounting for most of the new cases.

Some 949 tests for detection of the virus were conducted in Karachi during the last 24 hours and 206 of them returned positive. This makes the test to positivity ratio at 21.71%.

The other two most affected cities which went neck-to-neck were Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Hyderabad in Sindh with positivity ratios at 8.77% and 8.51%, respectively.

The positivity ratios in other cities such as federal capital territory Islamabad and Peshawar are also ticking up. Respectively, the positivity rates recorded there during the last 24 hours were 3.45% and 3%.

The health authorities have advised the people to restart following precautionary measures such as wearing facemasks, sanitizing hands, and maintaining social distance to prevent another outbreak of the pandemic virus.