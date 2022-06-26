The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has confirmed that contract of Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq will not be extended.

The decision was taken because of former off-spinner’s personal commitments. It must be noted that Mushtaq was appointed on an interim basis for 12 months in February earlier this year.

“Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s contract will not be extended. He will not work further due to his personal commitments,” Raja told journalists in a virtual media talk.

Mushtaq, who took 496 wickets across Test and ODI cricket, first took charge of the side when Misbah-ul-Haq relinquished his role last September.

The 45-year-old is an ECB Level three coach and has previously worked as a spin bowling coach with Bangladesh, West Indies and England men’s cricket teams and was part of England’s victorious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 squad. Has also served as a bowling consultant for the Pakistan Cricket Board, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket in the past.

He also invented the ‘Doosra’ which is a delivery that is bowled with the same action as a traditional off‐spinner but spins the other way.

The Lahore-born also took two hat‐tricks in ODI cricket and became the first player from Pakistan to achieve the feat in the World Cup, against Zimbabwe at The Oval in 1999.

In 2000, he was named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.