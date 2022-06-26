PTI’s Fazl Mola wins Swat PK-7 byelection

The candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won by election in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency of PK-7 in Swat, as per unofficial results.

According to the results from all 124 polling stations, PTI’s Fazl Mola secured 18,042 votes. ANP’s Hussain Ahmed Khan stood at second position with 14,666 votes.

The polling started Sunday at 8am and continued uninterrupted till 5pm.

The seat, which fell vacant after the demise of ANP MPA Waqar Khan, is being contested by four major candidates: Hussain Ahmed from ANP, Fazal Mullah from PTI, and two independent candidates.

A total of 183,308 registered voters in the constituency are expected to exercise their electoral right, including 102,088 male and 91,220 female voters.

According to the ECP, 208 polling booths were setup in 124 polling stations.