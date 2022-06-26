Ronaldo ‘not for sale’ amid Chelsea rumours

Manchester United are confident about retaining the services of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours that the Portuguese could leave for Chelsea.

According to the Athletic, new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week where the idea of the Manchester United star signing for the Blues was among subjects discussed. However, the report added that it was unclear if Chelsea will pursue the deal.

However, few hours after the Athletic’s report, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Ronaldo is not for sale.

“Transfer window’s still long, things can change. But Manchester United are clear on Cristiano Ronaldo: he’s considered not for sale, no talks now ongoing to sell him,” Romano tweeted.

“Man United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team,” he added.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to United last summer, 12 years after originally leaving the club for Spanish giants Real Madrid, and accumulated 24 goals in 38 games to finish as the club’s top scorer in all competitions.

Despite being the team’s top goal-scorer, Ronaldo couldn’t help United qualify for the Champions League next season as they barely finished in sixth place in the Premier League.

It must be noted that Manchester United confirmed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, in August last year.

Career timeline of Cristiano Ronaldo