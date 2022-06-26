COAS Bajwa meets top Saudi leadership in Jeddah, awarded Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class

Saudi Arabia has awarded Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa with the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, an honor that is given to citizens of Saudi Arabia and foreigners for meritorious service to the Kingdom and for promoting better relations.

COAS Bajwa has met with top Saudi leadership, including Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salaman, in Jeddah after arriving for a visit to the Kingdom.

“Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, decorated the Commander of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa with King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, in implementation of the order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz,” the Saudi Gazette reported.

The honor was awarded in recognition of the COAS’s “distinguished efforts in consolidating and strengthening bonds of friendship and joint cooperation and developing Saudi-Pakistani relations,” the officials Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

Bin Salman and the COAS met on Saturday in Jeddah and “reviewed bilateral relations, especially in the military fields, and opportunities for developing them,” the SPA said.

They also discussed a number of issues of common interest, it added.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom Amir Khurram Rathore, and the Secretary-General and the Pakistani military attorney Mohammad Asim were also present.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the COAS for being conferred the honor. “It is a great honour for the people and the armed forces of Pakistan,” he said in a tweet.

Saudi Gazette tweeted a video of Bin Salman receiving Gen Bajwa and other Pakistani officials with a visible warmth. The video later showed Bin Salman conferring the medal on the COAS.