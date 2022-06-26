Ramiz Raja’s dream project Pakistan Junior League suffers setback

Ramiz Raja’s dream project Pakistan Junior League has suffered a setback ahead of the inaugural season of the event.

Six city-based franchise teams will participate in the 19-match competition from October 1-15 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the participating players to be selected through a draft system and each dug-out to boast an iconic player who will serve as the team’s mentor or coach.

However, according to Daily Express, many former foreign cricketers have decided against joining the event as mentors after the PCB approached them.

According to the report, the reason behind players’ reluctance to join the Pakistan Junior League is due to the event’s proximity with the T20 World Cup, which starts on October 16. The cricketers, which the PCB contacted, will be working as commentator or television analyst during the mega event.

However, PCB officials are hopeful that they will be able to rope in some of the big names in the market for the event.

The report also revealed that PCB has decided that three franchises will have a foreign player as mentor while the rest will have the services of a local star.

It must be noted that Pakistan Junior League will be the first 20-over league of its kind in which will integrate local under-19 players with foreign players. They will share dug-outs in a bid to improve cricket skills, share knowledge and build towards their future bonding.

The PCB has also said that each foreign cricketer will be allowed to have a parent accompany them, with the cost to be picked up by the event organiser or his franchise.

In a press conference on June 24, PCB Chairman Raja had also claimed that 30 companies are interested in buying franchises in the event.