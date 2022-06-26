Shajar Abbas wins two medals for Pakistan at Qosanov Memorial Championships

Pakistan’s sprinter Shajar Abbas has won two medals, a gold and bronze, in the ongoing Qosanov Memorial Athletics Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The 22-year-old clocked 10.41 seconds in the 100m sprint on Saturday to clinch the gold medal.

Very impressive Sprinter Shajjar Abbas grabbing Gold for Pakistan in Almaty Kazakhstan 🥇❤️🇵🇰

Kazakhstan’s Vitaliy Zems finished in second place by crossing the finishing line in 10.47 seconds. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Bandit Chuangchai, 10.51 seconds, secured the bronze medal.

On Sunday, Abbas bagged a bronze medal in the 200m race by crossing the finishing line in 20.87 seconds.

Thailand’s Puripol Boonson and Soraoat Dapbang won the gold and silver medals, respectively, in the 200m race.

Earlier, Abbas also set the national record by completing his 100m heat in 10.38 seconds. The record was previously held by Afzal Baig, who clocked 10.42 seconds during the 2005 Islamic Games.

Abbas wasn’t the only one to win medal for Pakistan as his fellow sprinter Abdul Majeed Baloch also bagged a bronze medal in the men’s 400 meters final. He finished in third place with a time of 46.86 seconds.

Meanwhile, Amir Sohail clinched another medal for Pakistan in the event with a silver in the 1500m race.

Recently, Pakistani athletes also bagged five medals, including two gold, during the second Imam Reza Cup in Mashhad, Iran.

Pakistan’s sprinters Abbas and Baloch bagged gold and bronze medal, respectively, in the 200m race.

Abbas crossed the finishing line in 20.91 seconds, which is a new competition record for gold in Mashad. Meanwhile, Baloch took 21.41 seconds to finish in third place.

Mueed won silver medal in the 400m event by finishing the race in 46.73 seconds, which is a new men’s national record for Pakistan in the event.

Mohammad Yasir won a gold medal in Javelin Throw. Meanwhile, Shehroz Khan won a silver medal in the High Jump event.