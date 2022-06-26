After 6 years: Sindh ready to vote for new local govt today

As many as 10 million residents of Sindh are ready to decide with their votes in the first phase of local bodies elections being held in 14 districts of Sindh today (Sunday). The elections are being held after an extended gap of six years.

According to a statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the elections will take place in 14 districts of the province, including Sukkur, Larkana/Shaheed Benazirabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot and Tharparkar.

Elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held in the second phase which is expected to take place next month.

Polling arrangements

All arrangements for the elections have been completed.

The ECP said that as many as 8,724 polling stations have been set up in 14 districts of the province where more than 10.14 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes.

Of these, some 1,985 polling stations have been declared as “most sensitive”, 3,448 as ‘sensitive’, and 3,291 as normal.

Security

As many as 26,545 personnel of Sindh Police have been deployed at the polling stations to maintain law and order.

Moreover, 2,980 police and paramilitary Rangers personnel have been deployed at the polling stations declared as “highly sensitive”. Further, 3,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have also been installed for close monitoring of the polling.

To ensure there are no fatal incidents, the provincial government has banned the display of weapons in the province, imposing the restriction under Section 144 CrPC.

Meanwhile, the time for campaigning across the province ended on June 25.

What caused the delay?

The local governments in Sindh province completed their tenure in August 2020 after the 2015 elections.

According to Article 51 of the Constitution, elections were to be held after fresh delimitation of constituencies per the 2017 census.

With the federal government failing to publish results of the 2017 census, the election commission could not complete delimitations, delaying polls.

However, the ECP finally gave the provincial government November 30, 2021, as a deadline to the Sindh government to organize polls or else it would organize elections as per the old delimitations.

Following this warning, the Sindh government made amendments to the Local Government Act in November 2021, and passed it from the provincial assembly. It was enacted into law in December 2021.

Following this, the electoral body carried out new delimitations in Sindh and issued the election schedule.

Uncontested elections

In the first phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh, scores of candidates in different districts have been elected after no one filed competing nomination papers.

At least 946 candidates have been elected unopposed.

Of these, 96 candidates are in Kandhkot, 70 in Shahdadkot, 135 in Jacobabad, 94 in Shikarpur, 11 in Larkana, 65 in Mirpur Khas, and 69 in Umarkot districts have been elected unopposed.

Apart from them, 18 candidates in Tharparkar, 34 in Sukkur, 48 in Gothki, 67 in Khairpur, 48 in Naushahro Feroze, 87 in Sanghar, and 105 in Shaheed Benazirabad will also face no contest.

4 minority members to contest on JUI-F’s ticket

Interestingly, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), a hardcore religious party, has decided to award tickets to four members of the minority Hindu community this year.

All these candidates will fight on the symbol of ‘Book’ in the Sukkur district.