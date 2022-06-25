Money laundering case: Moonis Elahi refuses to identify two alleged frontmen

Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) leader and MNA Moonis Elahi on Saturday refused to identify two alleged frontmen as he submitted answers to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a Rs24 billion money laundering case against him.

The FIA had booked Elahi and seven others, including Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas, on charges of money laundering in a case pertaining to a sugar scam on June 14.

Both suspects – close relatives of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Khan Bhatti - are accused of lending their identities to the lawmaker for establishing Rahim Yar Khan (RYK)/Alliance Sugar Mills.

After probing, FIA had handed over a questioner containing 33 questions to Moonis, all of which he has answered.

As per the answers received by the agency, PML-Q leader refused to identify both Bhatti and Abbas.

In answer to a question, Moonis said he had zero knowledge of Bhatti’s 32 bank accounts as well as how many shares of the company he held.

He although confessed of having a ‘business relation’ with Umar Shehryar, brother of PTI’s Khusro Bakhtyar, but denied having any role in establishing RYK Group.

The lawmaker told FIA that the shares of the sugar mills he owns were gifted by his brother Rasiq Elahi while all details regarding it were already declared with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).