Pakistani sprinter ‘Baloch Bolt’ bags bronze medal at Qosanov Memorial Championships

Pakistani sprinter Abdul Majeed Baloch on Saturday won a bronze medal in the men’s 400 meters final as he finished third in a race at the Qosanov Memorial International Athletics Championships.

The two-day event, June 25-26, is currently taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

In the 400 meters category, Kazakhstan secured the first position followed by India while the Pakistani athlete managed to clinch third position after a close dip with his Indian competitor.

Mixail Litvin, Kazakhstan, bagged the gold medal in the category with a time of 46.04 seconds while Muhammad Anas Yayha, India won silver as he sprinted past the finish line in 46.27 seconds.

Abdul Majeed Baloch won the bronze medal as he finished the race third in 46.86 seconds.