Buyer beware: What you should know before buying sacrificial animals this Eidul Azha

With Eidul Azha only a couple of weeks away, veterinarians have warned cattle enthusiasts of adopting extreme caution when purchasing sacrificial animals as the prevalence of the lumpy skin disease could mean that you may end up purchasing a sick animal.

Data released by Sindh Livestock Department shows that as many as 53,486 cattle in the province are currently infected with the disease. Moreover, as many as 571 have died of the disease so far.

According to a report, there are 10.13 million cattle in Sindh. Amongst them, 1.392 million are located in Karachi alone and 20,940 of them (1.51%) have contracted the disease.

Currently, some 3,352 cattle in the province are receiving treatment while 49,563 have successfully recovered.

The report added that so far, some 2.861 million cattle in the province have been vaccinated against the disease.

Officials of the livestock department further said that the disease has so far been found only in cows and bulls, while it has yet to be traced in buffaloes.

‘Purchase sacrificial animal in daylight’

While talking to SAMAA Digital, Veterinarian Dr Jasir Aftab said that the people usually rush to the cattle markets to purchase sacrificial animals in the last few days before Eidul Azha.

Noting that the disease is not communicable to humans, he advised the public not to worry about the lumpy skin disease as its symptoms are conspicuous in the form of sporadic lumps on the animal’s skin and are easily recognizable.

Dr Aftab further advised people visiting the cattle market to purchase sacrificial animals to do so in the daylight so that they can avoid incidents where they are deceived.

To ensure that an animal is not sick or suffering from an injury, he said that an animal must be made to walk before purchasing to check if it is lethargic or stumbling or if it is sneezing or has watery eyes.

The veterinarian further advised buyers to take their sacrificial animals for a checkup at the camp set up by the livestock department to ascertain their fitness.

Disease non-transmissible to humans

Dr Faisal Mehmood, an infectious diseases expert at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) in Karachi, said that global health organizations dealing in animal health have clarified that the lumpy skin disease, despite its looks, is quite harmless to humans.

He said that not just this virus, but other viruses of the same family do not transmit to humans from cattle.

To a question, he said that they have not come across any case where the virus was transmitted to humans from raw meat.

He said that one of the effects of lumpy skin disease was an impact on the production of milk in cows.

However, he clarified that there was no evidence that the consumption of milk from an infected animal will cause any disease.

Still, Dr Mehmood advised the people to cook meat well before eating it.

