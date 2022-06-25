Kashmir Premier League embroiled in controversy

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is embroiled in controversy as four franchises, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Rawalakot Hawks and Mirpur Royals, have asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to withhold No Objection Certificates (NOC) for season two of the event.

According to sources, the aforementioned franchises have written a letter to PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja detailing their reservations against the KPL management.

“Since the inception of the event, KPL management has acted in a completely unplanned, distorted and dictatorial manner with us,” the franchises wrote.

Non-payment of season one central pool share, non-presentation of a true and fair audit report for the inaugural edition and non-formation of a contractually required legal council are the primary concerns of the four franchises.

They added that the franchises have tried all possible ways to negotiate with KPL management in order to arrive at an amicable solution. However, in return they only met with illogical and baseless delaying tactics.

They also accused the management of withdrawing “fat pay cheques and enjoying lavish overseas trips at the expense of their hard-earned money”.

The franchises also requested the PCB Chairman to meet them so that they can “physically present their case”.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarabad Tigers have also filed an FIR and criminal case against the KPL management over ownership of the franchise.

It must be noted that Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League last year. Six teams participated in the first season.

Recently, the KPL had requested the PCB to issue NOC for the second season of the event. However, the PCB has said that they will only issue NOC for the event if certain conditions are met.

According to sources, PCB has asked for names of participating players along with details of team administrators and officials. An original affidavit, on value to Rs.100 stamp paper, should also be submitted by the administrators of all the teams where they declare that they will abide by the PCB’s playing conditions, anti-doping and the anti-corruption code. The PCB has also asked for audited income and expenditure financial statements of KPL season one. It also wants the organisers to submit NOCs from the local government regarding Covid-19 and the concerned cricket association, Northern, for the event. The details of sponsors, any associate corporates and broadcasters should also be submitted.

KPL CEO Shahzad Akhtar has confirmed that the aforementioned documents have been shared with the PCB and they are hopeful that the NOC will be granted soon.

The second season, which has already received green signal from the Directorate General Sports, Youth and Culture Muzaffarabad, is set to take place between July 29 to August 17.