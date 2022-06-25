Imran Khan announces nationwide protests against new NAB laws next Saturday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday gave call for nationwide protests on next Saturday (July 2) against the amendements in NAB laws, which he said would drive the country towards destruction and give free hand to the corrupt mafia.

He also lashed out at the government for revising taxes on salaried class and imposition of ‘super tax’ on the corporate sector as he warned the people that a new ‘storm of inflation’ is impending.

Addressing the people through a live broadcast from his Islamabad residence Bani Gala, he said that the effect of the super tax was visible in the stock market which crashed by 5%, adding that the corporate tax soar to 40% after fresh imposition.

He criticized the coalition government that had no planning of ‘fixing’ the economy and brought a dummy budget for optics.

The former prime minister compared that the corporate tax in India and Bangladesh is only 25%, adding that its hiked rate would slow down industrial growth in Pakistan.

PTI chairman said the tax relaxation on salaried class has been reversed which would batter them down financially.

He said the PTI government collected record tax in Pakistan’s history and was working to broaden the tax net. He said the government has already increased fuel prices and increasing tax rate would crush the people.

Imran Khan said the people have been killed financially with the hike in fuel, gas and electricity prices, warning that the fuel prices would be hiked further.

He said the PTI government wanted to broaden the tax base instead of increasing the tax rate, claiming that they were to introduce new reforms in April, the month he was ousted from power.

NAB amendments to destroy Pakistan

The former prime minister said the latest amendments in NAB laws would drive the country towards destruction and convert it into a ‘banana republic’.

He added that the PTI has challenged the amendments in the Supreme Court today and expressed hope that the judiciary would not let this ‘cruelty’ happen to Pakistan.

PTI chairman said the government officials annihilated the justice system of the country to protect their loot, adding that nobody could now question the assets of the corrupt people parked abroad.

He said that after new amendments, the details of the assets in the name of other family members could not be questioned and added that the law would become effective from 1999 which would exonerate many people part of the coalition government.

The ex-premier said the country would become a ‘banana republic’ as Rs1,100 billion of public looted by the corrupt mafia has been pardoned through changes in NAB laws.

He once again urged the people to protest peacefully against what was being done with Pakistan.

Imran Khan urged the people to ‘break the idol of fear’ or else they would keep paying the price of it.

He said the PTI government took the GDP to 6% despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and asked the people to compare the performance of the incumbent and PTI governments.

In the end, PTI chairman gave call for staging nationwide protests on next Saturday.

He said the main protest would be organized at Islamabad’s Parade Ground where he would address the protesters while urging the people in other cities to take to the roads simultaneously.