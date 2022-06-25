‘Ramiz Raja has done nothing for Pakistan cricket as PCB Chairman’

Former cricketer Tanvir Ahmed has lashed out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja while talking about the latter’s tenure so far.

Ahmed believes that Raja has done nothing for the betterment of Pakistan cricket as PCB Chairman.

“Can you tell me one good thing that Ramiz Raja has done since taking charge? The criteria of team selection and hirings within the PCB are still not based on merit,” said Ahmed on his official YouTube channel.

“When Ramiz Raja was elected PCB Chairman, I thought that things will improve but that has not been the case so far. He is also like his predecessors who is passing time rather than working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Earlier, Ahmed had also said that Raja’s decision to hold Pakistan Junior League could prove disastrous for cricket in the country.

“Instead of holding a Junior PSL, chairman should have focused on organising two-day or three-day tournaments. He is going to destroy Pakistan cricket with such decisions,” said Ahmed.

“The youngsters will think that they don’t need to play long form cricket and instead focus on hitting sixes. This mentality will not affect under-19 cricket but also under-13 cricket and their families due to the money involved,” he added. “People all over the world are saying that T20 cricket has destroyed Test cricket but our chairman is trying to organise Junior PSL.”

It must be noted that former Pakistan captain and 1992 World Cup winner, Raja, was elected unanimously and unopposed as the PCB’s 36th Chairman for a three-year term in September last year.