Court orders to form medical board to determine Dua Zehra’s age

A court of Judicial Magistrate East has ordered to form another medical board to determine the age of Dua Zehra.

During a hearing of the case on Saturday, the counsel representing Dua’s father, Mehdi Kazmi, argued for the formation of a medical board.

A challan submitted by the police in the case recommended classifying the case as C-Class, contending that teenager Dua is 17-year-old, the counsel said.

Mehdi Kazmi’s lawyer argued that classifying the case as C-Class without first forming a medical board and determining the age was illegal.

According to NADRA records, he argued, the girl was was 11 years and three months old.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ordered the Sindh health secretary to form a new medical board to determine Dua Zehra’s actual age.

It also ordered further investigations into the case.

Earlier, an Age Certificate, issued by the office of the Police Surgeon in Karachi ascertained Dua’s age between 16-17 years. The ossification test of Dua Zehra was performed at the Civil Hospital Karachi by Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO) Dr Laraib Gul. The test included x-rays conducted at the hospital’s Radiology Department.

The certificate included the opinion of Radiology Chief Dr Saba Jameel that the density of Dua Zehra’s bones was not that of a 14-year-old.

“Bone age is between 16 to 17 years,” read the certificate.

Jibran Nasir, counsel for Mehdi Kazmi, said while ordering the formation of a medical board, the court said it was the prosecution’s headache if they bring the girl to the court or get her test done somewhere else.

The prosecution has not objected to re-investigation and formation of a medical board, he claimed.

Earlier this week, Supreme Court disposed of the Dua Zehra Case after her father withdrew his application.

The court said the case does not come under its jurisdiction, however, Dua’s parents can approach an appropriate forum for the formation of medical boar.