PML-Q President Shujat slams brother Wajahat, terms allegations as repugnant

Fissures in the political powerhouse of Gujrat deepened on Saturday after the older Chaudhry brother rebutted accusations made by his younger brother. The former also promised to offer a comprehensive response at a time of his choosing and clear the air before the people of Gujrat.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on Saturday termed allegations levelled by his younger brother, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, against his nephews and former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as repugnant.

While addressing some locals in Gujrat on Friday, who had called on him, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain’s younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat criticized his elder brother for siding with the coalition government against the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He went on to accuse Shujat’s son, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, of allegedly demanding dollars from Zardari.

He had also blamed former federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema for dividing the Chaudhry family.

Chaudhry Wajahat is the father of PML-Q’s defiant MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi, who on June 8 announced that he is parting ways with the PML-Q and was instead sided with Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s family which is supporting the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The rebuttal

In a series of tweets from his official Twitter account, the PML-Q president rejected all allegations by his younger brother and termed them ‘squalid’.

“My younger brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has spoken to some people in our Gujrat home. [He has] levelled allegations against a senior national leader Asif Ali Zardari and accused my sons of asking him for dollars,” he wrote, adding, “If he has said these things, then this is a squalid talk.”

Shujat also said in a tweet that he has not raised his children to go and make such requests and that his sons were staying silent following his instruction.

He went on to disclose that it was upon his instructions that his sons, who are lawmakers, voted against PTI.

“I have instructed them to always speak the truth and keep their promises. At my request, they voted for the unanimous opposition candidate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. We did not ask for any ministry from anyone.”

Quoting his younger brother Wajahat, PML-Q president said, “Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain also said that he would make a new political party if we [Chaudhry Shujat’s family] did not end our coalition with PML-N by June 30.”

“There are already hundreds of [political] parties in Pakistan and the formation of a new party would make no difference,” he said.

He also rejected allegations made by his younger brother that PML-Q’s Secretary-General and former federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema had divided their family.

He termed this statement as ‘dishonorable’ and founded on lies. Shujat also quoted Wajahat’s statement that Shujat’s sons did not have a constituency of their own, and they ‘sought’ ministries.

He announced giving a response to this statement before the people of Gujrat and said that he would tell who belongs to which constituency.