Pakistan urges G20 countries to boycott moot in IIOJK

Islamabad on Saturday strongly rejected attempts by India to host a G20-related event in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged member states and the international community at large to foil the plan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Saturday afternoon said that they had seen media reports that indicated that New Delhi was contemplating a G20-related moot in IIOJK.

“Pakistan completely rejects any such attempt by India,” the spokesperson said, adding, that the region is an internationally recognized disputed territory between Pakistan and India, suffering illegal occupation from the latter since 1947.

“Contemplating the holding of any G20-related meeting/event in IIOJK, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged “disputed” status of the territory, is a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances,” Ahmad said.

Any such plans, he said, “would be designed to seek international legitimacy for an illegal and tyrannical occupation continuing for over seven decades.”

He expected that in the event of any such controversial proposal from India, the G20 members would be “fully cognizant of the imperatives of law and justice and would reject it outright.”

Islamabad, Ahmad said, strongly urged the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders.

India, he said, is responsible for widespread atrocities and egregious human rights violations in IIOJK.

“Since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Indian occupation forces have killed 639 innocent Kashmiris in extra-judicial murders,” he said, adding, “Numerous reports of the UN, including the two commissioned by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in 2018 and 2019, have re-confirmed ongoing Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people.”

“The only way to lasting peace in South Asia is by granting the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as pledged to them in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.