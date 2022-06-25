Woman sues Lahore parlour for Rs1 million

A woman in Lahore has decided to sue a local salon for “ruining her hair and beauty”.

In a case dating back to 2020, a woman named Nazma Nazeer said that she had visited a salon in Lahore’s posh DHA area.

She claims that she went to the Nabeela Pasha Salon seeking hair and skin services in hopes of amplifying her beauty.

What was supposed to be a fulfilling visit for her beauty needs, proved to be nothing short of a nightmare, Nazeer claimed.

Nazeer stated that she had decided to visit the salon to get ready for her first wedding anniversary celebrations.

But the services provided by the salon “ruined her hair and skin,” she claimed.

Upset at the result of the services and the products used, she has now sued the salon for Rs1 million in the Punjab Consumer Court.