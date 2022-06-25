Tragic video: Former PML-N municipal chairman dies after delivering speech

“Pakistan Muslim League’s victory is the victory of Islam and Pakistan.” These words turned out to be the last words ever spoken by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader and former Union Council chairman Shaikh Abdul Quddoos before he died of a cardiac arrest on stage shortly after delivering a speech while canvassing for PP-7 Rawalpindi.

In a video from the event, which has since gone viral, it shows Quddoos addressing the by-election campaign for PP-7 Rawalpindi in favor of his party’s candidate on Friday.

Once he concludes his speech, Quddoos steps back and takes a seat with the rest of his party’s local leaders and elders who are sitting on stage.

As the host build up momentum for the next speaker, Quddoos can be seen sitting flush and exhausted from his vocal exertions.

He asks for some water and a stage hand gives him a chilled bottle.

But before he could open the bottle, he starts losing consciousness. The bottle falls from his hand and Quddoos follows, keeling over to the PML-N leader seated next to him.

Bewildered and perturbed, the PML-N leaders try to revive Quddoos.

All this while, the host continued, unaware of what was happening a few steps behind him. It wasn’t until he saw members of the audience getting up and rushing towards the stage that the host stopped and turned around.

Quddoos was rushed to a nearby hospital but he could not survive. Doctors confirmed that Quddoos suffered from a cardiac arrest which caused his death.

The weather forecast of Rawalpindi for Friday showed that the maximum temperature was 36 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 27% with 18 kilometer per hour winds heading north west.