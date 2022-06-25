Alleged Mumbai attacker long thought ‘dead’, jailed in Lahore

An alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, long thought to be dead, has been sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail by a local court in Lahore as Pakistan seeks to exit a gray list on terror financing.

According to reports published by Nikkei Asia, a global financial publication that started in Japan, and local press, a senior lawyer associated with terror financing cases pertaining to proscribed militant organizations said that an anti-terror court in Lahore had earlier this month handed down a 15 and a half year sentence to Sajid Majeed - alias Mir - on a terror-financing case.

The lawyer further said that Mir, who is in his mid-40s, had been arrested and detained at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

According to Nikkei Asia, former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar had confirmed that Islamabad was taking a series of measures against designated individuals, including Mir, which would be “satisfactory” to the global anti-terror watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Pakistan has been languishing on the gray list of FATF since June 2018 for failing to act against terror financing on its soil.

Earlier this month, in the latest plenary of FATF, the watchdog declared that Pakistan had met all of the 34 technical action items it had been assigned, particularly an action plan assigned for 2021.

FATF, the Pakistan Foreign Office said the other day, had authorized an on-site visit to certify and verify the implementation of actions, an action that precedes the removal of a country from the gray list.

Who is Sajid Mir

Sajid Mir is a Pakistani who was born in Lahore.

According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Mir allegedly served as the chief planner of the Mumbai 2008 attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance and he was “one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks.”

The FBI further said that Mir allegedly conspired to commit a terrorist attack against a newspaper and its employees in Denmark between 2008 and 2009.

He was indicted in US district courts including in Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Chicago on April 21, 2011. He was charged with conspiracy to injure the property of a foreign government, providing material support to terrorists, killing a citizen outside of the US and aiding and abetting, and bombing places of public use.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on April 22, 2011, and he was included in the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list with a bounty of $5 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.