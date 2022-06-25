FIA to probe PTV Sports broadcast deal

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb has stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will probe the broadcast deal between PTV Sports and consortium of a private news channel and advertising agency.

The deal, which was signed in September last year, was supposed to improve broadcasting and generate more revenue for the two parties.

However, Maryam has claimed that the deal put a massive dent on the financial health of PTV Sports. She made the revelations in a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

A fact-finding committee was formed on April 22 to probe the matter, after Shehbaz Sharif took charge as the prime minister, replacing Imran Khan, of Pakistan.

Maryam said that the rights to acquire and distribute cricket rights should be the sole responsibility of PTV Sports rather than forming a public-private partnership.

“PTV Sports is responsible for acquiring the rights of cricket matches while also disseminating them. Before September 16, 2021, these rights were with PTV Sports. PTV used this to generate revenue as well as ensuring that entire Pakistan is able to watch cricket. But this agreement compromised both these rights. It was an illegal agreement which was planned beforehand and was executed later,” she said.

She also stated that the “expression of interest to invite bids” for this public-private partnership was also published in line with “their hidden agenda”. She also highlighted how the expression of interest was changed through addendums to suit the bidders.

She also revealed that the bids evaluation committee gave an advertising agency a score of 182, which was the highest, out of 300, while the aforementioned consortium’s score stood at 167. Meanwhile, another sports company were given a score of 131.

Despite the committee giving the go ahead to the highest-scoring bidder for partnership, the decision was later changed in official correspondence to ensure a renegotiation.

During the renegotiation, the “criteria and score was changed, which was illegal” to suit the bidders which were selected. In that process, the same evaluation committee gave a score of 250 out of 350 to the aforementioned consortium while the previous bid winners were valued at 185.6. According to Maryam, the third bidder was totally ignored, which was another “wrongful act”.

Maryam vowed that PTV will get the rights back, while the culprits involved in the deal will be punished.

“I will try my best to ensure that PTV gets these rights back and the perpetrators get punished in accordance with the law,” she said.

She also lashed out at Imran Khan for using a news channel to promote his evil agenda while also damaging a national institution.

“Imran Khan always wanted to take control of media between 2018 and 2022 and this step was a part of it. The channel, which has the cricket rights, is also forming a narrative against the Pakistan government and its institutions in a systematic manner currently. Imran Khan bought journalism for his nefarious agenda by massively damaging the PCB,” she said.

Maryam also stated that all the documents, after an investigation of more than two months, have been made public. She added that further inquiry will be carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency. Meanwhile, Ministry of Information’s stance on the deal will be submitted in the Lahore High Court on Monday.