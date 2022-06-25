Imran Khan challenges NAB amendments in Supreme Court

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief has challenged the recent amendments in the National Accountability (Amendment) Act (XI of) 2022.

In his petition filed under the article 184 (3) of the constitution, Imran Khan has named federal government and National Accountability Bureau as respondent.

PTI chief said that the recent amendments are in violation of the constitution.

The petition claimed that the amendments have had the “effect of virtually eliminating any white-collar crime, committed by a holder of public office, as prosecutable offence.”

The petition said that the amendments are against the basic rights enshrined in article 9, 14, 19A, 24, and 25 of the constitution.

The amendments in sections 2, 4, 5, 6, 14, 15, 21, 23, 25 and 26 of the law are in contradiction with the constitution.

Former PM prayed to the court to declare the amendments void.

Earlier, after President Arif Alvi - who was elected by the PTI government - refused to sign the NAB bill into law, the government got it approved by a joint session of the parliament.

When it was sent to the president once again, President Dr Arif Alvi sent back the bill unsigned to the Prime Minister’s office while stating that he believes the bill, as passed by the parliament, is regressive in nature, and it will promote corruption by ensuring that the long arm of the law is crippled.