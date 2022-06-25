SBP challenges Shariat Court’s order to eradicate interest on loans in SC

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has challenged the verdict of the Federal Shariah Court (FSC) for the abolishment of ‘Riba’ (interest) in the Supreme Court (SC), SAMAA TV reported on Saturday.

On April 28, the Federal Shariat Court had ordered the government to eradicate interest on loans by 2027 in a 19-year-old case.

The appeal filed by Salman Akram has nominated the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Finance, Banking Council of Pakistan, and Attorney General of Pakistan as the respondents.

The appeal maintained that the SBP is the “premier custodian and regulator of the financial and monetary framework of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” and “is deeply committed to ensuring compliance with the injunctions of Islam, in particular those pertaining to Riba.”

The central bank contested that the FSC had not taken due consideration of the remand order passed by the apex court while issuing a judgment on interest.

The central claimed it is among the few regulators which have successfully developed and implemented comprehensive legal, regulatory and Shariah Governance frameworks.

According to the SBP, currently 22 Islamic Banking Institutions including 5 full- fledged Islamic banks and 17 conventional banks having standalone Islamic banking branchesare operational across the country.

Islamic Banking industry now accounts for 19.4 per cent of the country’s overall banking system in terms of assets, it said.

The SBP has prayed to the court that the SC orders amendments to the FSC April 28 order in the light of issues raised in the appeal.

The full bench of the FSC comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, and Justice Khadim Hussain M. Shaikh, in exercise of power under Article 203-D of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had announced the reserved FSC judgment on Riba.

The FSC had directed the federal government to expedite efforts to remove the word interest from all legislation, saying that any federal or provincial legislation carrying the word “interest” is against Shairat.

It had directed the government to start implementing the order from June 1 by declaring the money deposited in banks as “interest-free”.