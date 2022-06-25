Rangers confirm it had detained activist Arsalan Khan

Rangers have confirmed that they had detained the social activist Arsalan Khan on the suspicion of having ties with a band outfit.

On Friday, Arsalan, who tweets at @AK_Forty7, went missing from his wife. His wife, in a video statement shared with media and human rights activists, said that around 14-15 rangers personnel entered their home around 4:30am. They all were wielding AK-47s and forcibly took her husband, she said.

Arsalan’s wife said when them where are they you taking him and what has he done, the Rangers personnel replied, “We are detaining him and his crime is that he writes too much on social media.”

Amnesty International also expressed concerns over what they term his “abduction”.

Almost 22 hours after he was taken away by the paramilitary force, a tweet was sent out from Arsalan’s account saying that he is “back home safe & sound.

According to a spokesperson of the paramilitary force, they had arrested Arsalan on the suspicion of having ties with a terrorist organization. During the initial investigation, it was revealed that he has allegedly been taking monetary benefit from them.

Arsalan was released after warning him to cooperate with the investigators, the spokesperson.